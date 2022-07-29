School art competition offers welcome to refugees

A school art competition around the theme of ‘Welcome’, showcasing all that Barnsley has to offer will be on display in Barnsley Museums Digital at The Glassworks from Monday, 1 to Sunday, 7 August.

Seven schools from across the borough plus visitors to Barnsley libraries have taken part in the competition, which coincided with Refugee Week, submitting outstanding pieces of art, poems and music that highlight why it is a special place to live. Children were asked to think of ways to welcome refugees through their work, what would make them feel at home and what they thought people would want to know.

Winners of the competition are included in the digital exhibition and will meet the Mayor in September to be presented with an award.

The competition has been led by the Barnsley City of Sanctuary, an organisation who welcomes and supports refugees arriving in Barnsley.

“Come to Barnsley and you will see

A vibrant market with smells of the see

Come to Barnsley and you will hear

A ball hit the net and Oakwell cheer”

Councillor Robert Frost, Cabinet Spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture, said: “The people of Barnsley are extremely warm, welcoming, generous and caring and this exhibition shows this perfectly. We are extremely proud of the children’s artwork which captures the magic of our wonderful borough and what a great place it is to live, work and learn. This is a wonderful project in educating young people about how we can support refugees in our communities.”

To find out more about the project visit barnsley.cityofsanctuary.org/2022/07/19/childrens-art-competition-and-exhibition