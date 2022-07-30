Free Leadership and Management Training for Businesses in Mole Valley – Latest news from Mole Valley District Council

Mole Valley businesses can now apply for a place on three new courses, designed to encourage sustainable business growth in the district. With this year’s focus on leadership and management training as well as additional help with recruiting, developing and retaining your workforce.

These courses will run between 28 July and 6 September enabling many opportunities for applicants hoping to develop the knowledge, techniques, and strategies to lead and manage in modern organisations. All the Leadership & Management programmes are delivered as two, six-hour face-to-face sessions and are aimed at anyone within Mole Valley who works in an organisation that employs fewer than 250 people.

The first one ‘How to lead and manage teams’ will run on 28 and 29 July and will be delivered at Leatherhead Theatre. The course is designed for anyone who wants to understand how to develop an effective management style and how to make evidence-based choices about managing people. Each participant will draft individual plans for steps to take back into the workplace to drive organisational, personal growth and development goals.

The second course ‘How to lead more effectively’ will run on 17 and 18 August and will take place in Charlwood at Stanhill Court Hotel. Additionally, the third session ‘Key HR Practices every business should have’ will operate on 5 to 6 September at Dorking Halls.

All business owners, managers of people and managers of projects can benefit from developing better leadership and management skills. Progressive leadership styles and management strategies are critical to the success of the business growth strategy in any modern workplace.

Councillor Clayton Wellman, Cabinet Member for Sustainable Economy said: ‘We are thrilled to be sponsoring more courses run by The Business Hothouse to support our local entrepreneurs and businesses. This year is set to be challenging, so the focus on leadership and management skills to develop their businesses whilst recruiting and retaining staff is particularly important. I hope that our business owners will find lots of practical knowledge to implement and soon start to see benefits from the courses we’re providing.’

All courses are open to MVDC residents aged 18 years or over and take place across two six-hour sessions. Register now for these free business development courses.

The Business Hothouse is a government-funded support programme that offers support to pre-start and established businesses in the Coast-to-Capital area in the form of workshops, 1-2-1 mentoring sessions and grant funding.