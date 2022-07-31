Sunday, July 31, 2022
Police use ‘ultimate hot hatch’ cop car to teach young drivers about road safety

George Chester-Master and Sgt Owen Messenger
It’s not every day you see a head-turning police car with a roaring exhaust, rear spoiler and 345bhp – but that’s exactly what Devon and Cornwall Police have just taken delivery of.

As part of a bid to educate vulnerable young drivers on road safety, the force has acquired a Ford Focus RS which it is transforming into a completely unique police car.

The project, funded by the Vision Zero South West road safety partnership