Weekly Planning Applications: 28 July 2022

The following planning applications have been received. You can view them online by clicking on the application number below or via our search page.

Copies can also be viewed by appointment at Exeter City Council, Civic Centre, Paris Street, please call 01392 265223 to arrange a time for viewing.

Letters of objection, comment or support can be made via the application on our website, or directly to the case officer stated on the application, before the Expiry Date shown on the ‘Important Dates’ screen.

DEVELOPMENT AFFECTING THE SETTING OF A LISTED BUILDING (LB) AND/OR THE CHARACTER OR APPEARANCE OF A CONSERVATION AREA (CA)

2 St David’s Hill. Replacement roof covering and single storey rear extension. 22/0929/FUL (LB & CA)

43 Higher Shapter Street, Topsham. Replacement dwelling and associated works. 22/0920/FUL (CA)

LISTED BUILDING APPLICATIONS

2 St David’s Hill. Replacement roof covering and single storey rear extension. 22/0930/LBC

PLANNING APPLICATIONS

54 Bettys Mead. Proposed rear ground floor extension to form bathroom and store room. 22/0925/FUL*

136 Topsham Road. Single storey rear extension. 22/0840/FUL*

Hedge Rise, Sidmouth Road, St Loyes. Outline permission for a single storey detached dwelling (all matters reserved). 22/0953/OUT*