Leeds City Council Leader congratulates Lionesses as they become UEFA Women’s 2022 champions of Europe

Councillor James Lewis, Leader of Leeds City Council, said:

“What an incredible performance by the Lionesses – they really did us proud. They played with heart, strength and skill and demonstrated the very best of sporting spirit.

“It was also great to see former Leeds United player Rachel Daly and Leeds Beckett graduate Lucy Bronze on the pitch, both making such a big contribution to the game. This is an amazing victory which has really cemented the Lionesses’ place in football history at the very top of their game.”

