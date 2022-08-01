New horse handling and behaviour course

August 1, 2022

Are you interested in learning more about horse handling and behaviour or considering working in the area of equine assisted activities? The new Level 3 Award being offered by the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) could be perfect for you!

The new Level 3 Award in Horse Handling and Behaviour in Equine Assisted Activities offers a blended learning part-time course. The course will be delivered over six months, and comprise of two online live lectures per month (Monday evenings) and one practical day each month (Friday) at CAFRE Enniskillen Campus.

The course will be delivered by CAFRE equine staff with support from a range of local equine assisted practitioners currently working in this field.

The course covers equine behaviour, welfare, health and safety and horse among other topics. You will be develop skills to enable you to observe and interpret horse behaviour, understand horse welfare and psychology and identify health and safety concerns within equine assisted sessions.

Speaking about the new course launch, Rachel Annan, Lecturer in Equine at CAFRE said

“It is important for horse handlers to be aware of and to understand the range of behaviours that horses present. Just like people horses display a range of characteristics. This course will train handlers to help ensure they are responsive to a horse’s reaction and equipped with skills to respond to differing conditions and environments”.

Equine experience is a prerequisite of the course, ideally participants will have British Horse Society (BHS) Stage 2 or equivalent experience. Participants must be aged over 19 years, in line with OCN London guidelines.

The cost of the course is £230 and online registration is now open, click here to register and apply for the course.