First NMAHP Researcher Development Institute Fellows announced

The Trust’s Researcher Development Institute was launched in March this year thanks to a major £3.2m grant from Newcastle Hospitals Charity and is dedicated to the progression of research talent amongst Nurses, Midwives and AHPs.

One of the nationally recognised challenges in progressing the NMAHP research agenda is access to funded Post Graduate research training and associated backfill. This is key in enabling NMAHPs the flexibility and autonomy to develop and sustain the required research skills and confidence to lead research alongside their clinical practice.

The Researcher Development Institute (RDI) offers a new, innovative avenue to drive forward valuable research which benefits our patients, staff and departments, and the population beyond.

These new fellowships are being supported through a mix of RDI grant funding and dedicated CPD funds, and we are delighted to have enabled more than one fellowship at doctoral level in this round.

Supporting our growing NMAHP research community

“I am absolutely delighted to see our first Fellows appointed so quickly after launching our pioneering Research Development Institute,” say Maurya Cushlow, Executive Chief Nurse.

“We already have an established, robust and growing framework of support, built directly from the needs of our NMAHP community. The charitably funded Researcher Development Institute for Nurses, Midwives and AHPs is a fantastic addition to this work.

“It will enable a step change in our approach to supporting our aspiring clinical academics to progress their research ambitions alongside their clinical role, continually advancing and embedding high quality, evidence based practice for the benefit of both patients and their colleagues.”

Linda Tinkler, Trust Lead for Nursing, Midwifery and AHP Research adds: “NMAHP led research is a key priority, indeed the Chief Nursing Officer Dame Ruth May’s strategic plan for Research and the recent HEE AHP Research and Innovation Strategy have complementary aims of enabling and supporting research active cultures. However, driving and enabling this in reality has historically been a major challenge.

“Newcastle’s innovative RDI aims to enable our research active NMAHPs to develop their aspirations further and it’s great to see individual Nurses, Midwives and AHPs now benefitting from the Institute. All of the applications were excellent, and competition was really tough, hopefully those who didn’t get through this round will apply again in the future.”

Introducing our first successful Fellows:

Sarah Hogg is a Clinical Research Nurse specialising in hepatology (liver medicine) who has secured funding support to undertake a Masters in Research fellowship to determine the acceptability and feasibility of motivational interviewing in alcohol related liver disease.

Sarah Stephen is a Speech and Language Therapist at the Freeman Hospital who will carry out a Doctoral Fellowship exploring how transoral surgery affects swallowing and communication in the first 6-weeks after surgery in oropharyngeal cancer.

Raya Vinogradov is a Clinical Research Radiographer in Midwifery who will also carry out a Doctoral Fellowship with the aim of developing resources to support women in making informed decisions about the use of aspirin during pregnancy to reduce the risk of preeclampsia.

Both the MRes and PhD tuition is to be funded via Continuing Professional Development (CPD) monies and the backfill support required to enable our new Fellows to conduct their research via Newcastle Hospital Charity’s RDI Grant.

Watching our ambitions come to fruition

Joint Clinical Academic Professor of Nursing, Annette Hand, adds “It was fantastic to see so much interest in the new Researcher Development Institute fellowships and the panels had an incredibly difficult task shortlisting such strong applicants.

“We are delighted with the outcome of our first fellowships, especially given the spread across professions and topic areas. We look forward to seeing how our first cohort of fellows get on and the impact they make, as they conduct their truly patient-focused research.”

Teri Bayliss, Newcastle Hospital Charity Director say: “It is so exciting to hear about the talented individuals who have been chosen as the first successful Fellows to be supported by Newcastle Hospitals’ NHMAP Researcher Development Institute.

“Newcastle Hospitals Charity contributed one of our biggest ever grants to this project – over £3 million – and we are delighted to see the Institute in practice.

“We’re looking forward to seeing how our new fellows develop in the future, and just know they will help push forward positive change in their respective fields.”