International Baccalaureate Students Excel at BTC

For more than a decade, aspirational students studying for the International Baccalaureate (IB) at Bridgwater & Taunton College (BTC) have been excelling on the prestigious academic programme.

BTC is one of just a handful of places in Somerset where academic school leavers can complete the IB. The course is an alternative to A Levels that is accepted and highly regarded by all universities, including Oxford, Cambridge and members of the Russell Group, and top employers worldwide.

Consistently, BTC IB students have achieved results above the global average. Over the past five years, on average, BTC students’ results have been more than 3 points higher, peaking at 5.4 above the global figure in 2020 despite the effect of the global pandemic on teaching and learning.

Many students progress to top Higher Education providers after the course. Recent IB students have been accepted by universities including Cardiff, Plymouth, Exeter and Manchester. They have studied a range of subjects including Genetics, Biomedical Science, Medicine, English Language & Linguistics, and Cognitive Neuroscience & Psychology, preparing them for professional careers in high profile sectors.

Former International Baccalaureate students also accepted places to study abroad, going to the USA and Europe to further their education.

Programme Leader Bex Miller said

We’re so proud of our International Baccalaureate students and all that they achieve as a result of the course. BTC provides students with small classes, strong working relationships with staff and a supportive environment, all things that are key to helping them thrive and fulfil their potential. Also, our students can expect to receive individualised support for their university applications, plus Oxford and Cambridge candidates have dedicated sessions as part of the Honours Academy programme.

She continued

We are also looking forward to working closely with a number of Higher Education institutions this year, including the universities of Exeter and Bath and the University Centre Somerset, and exploring scholarship opportunities with Midwestern State University in Texas. It’s going to be another exciting year for BTC’s IB students!

For more information about studying for the IB programme at BTC, visit the International Baccalaureate page.