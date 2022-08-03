Attendance records broken as more than 15,000 people attend Sports Fest 2022 – Coventry City Council

Sports Fest was once again a huge success with over 15,000 residents having a go at sport during the festival which is the highest attendance the event has ever had.

The free, six-day event celebrated its 10th anniversary after it started in 2012 as a celebration of the London Olympics. Ten years on and Sports Fest was held at the same time as the Commonwealth Games and provided for all, with families of all ages and abilities able to enjoy the activities including wheelchair rugby, walking football, laser tag, cheerleading and archery.

The activities and sports were delivered by some of Coventry’s brilliant clubs and organisations, including Tribe Cheer and Dance, Coventry Outdoor Education team, School Games, Midland Mencap, Positive Youth Foundation and CV Life.

The event also saw some great health, wellbeing and sports stall holders throughout the week including Rugby League World Cup Trophy Tour, Wellbeing for Life, Good Gym Coventry and Go CV, who signed up more than 800 residents and helped an additional 1,000 more during the week.

Sports Fest 2022 was organised in partnership with CV Life and EnV Coventry.

Councillor Kamran Caan, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Sport, said: “Sports Fest was once again a huge success. I am so pleased to hear that we have broken attendance records at the event with over 15,000 residents and visitors taking part.

“As we do every year, we provided a diverse range of activities and sports and made sure it was a huge celebration to mark the event’s 10th anniversary.

“It was great that the 10th year fell as we host three major sporting events in the city; Commonwealth Games, International Children’s Games and Rugby League World Cup.

“Sports Fest really does bring together our communities. It allows everyone to enjoy sport and activities for free, find a new hobby and get active this summer”.

Coventry’s City Hosts committed more than 250 volunteer hours while welcoming and informing visitors across the six-day event.

Take a look at the Sports Fest 2021 photos on Coventry City Council’s Flickr.

Free sports and activities are still available at the Birmingham 2022 Coventry Festival Site at Assembly Festival Gardens until 8 August. Visitors can enjoy the activities while watching all the Commonwealth Games action on the big screen.

Keep up to date on Coventry Sport’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates on sport and physical activity in Coventry.