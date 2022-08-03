Celebrate National Play Day at the revamped Acacia Adventure Playground

The Acacia Adventure Playground in Mitcham

Come and celebrate all things play with us at the Acacia Adventure Playground on National Play Day (Wednesday 3 August).

We’ll be marking the day by opening our two brand new play structures – a Tango Swing and a Net Tower – which have been built in partnership with Clarion Housing and Travis Perkins. As well as the adventure playground, we’ll have a bouncy castle, soft play, a tombola, various sporting activities and a visit from the fire brigade!

Best of all, the event is entirely free. So why not use a day of the summer holidays to bring your kids down to play and make new friends?

The day will start at 10am, with the mayor scheduled to cut the ribbon to officially open the new structures shortly afterwards. Please note that the Adventure playground is suitable for children aged 8+.