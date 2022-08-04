Have your say on the Stowmarket wellbeing and leisure hub » Babergh Mid Suffolk

Residents, community groups and sports clubs are being invited to have their say on the development of plans for new leisure, health and wellbeing facilities in Stowmarket.

Outline plans that could see new and improved facilities for a wide range of sports, leisure, education and health organisations in Stowmarket can be viewed online with a feedback form to gather information on how the site is currently used as well as how it could be used in the future.

The proposals, which focus on land surrounding Stowmarket High School and Chilton Fields, include a multi-agency wellbeing hub, a 4g sports pitch and a multi-use 2g pitch, a mini athletics track, new multi-sports pavilion, a multi-use games area, four new indoor sports courts and new cricket square and nets. In addition, the plans include improvements to walking and cycling routes to and from the site.

Cllr Harry Richardson, Mid Suffolk District Council cabinet member for economic growth commented: “We believe our plans to develop a range of health, sport, leisure, and wellbeing facilities across one site will provide an enormous benefit the community in Stowmarket, however, it is crucial that we hear directly from those people who may want to access the new facilities. This will ensure we can create a masterplan that meets the needs of those who will use it now and in the future.”

Funding for this stage of the project was agreed by Mid Suffolk District Council earlier this month and will allow the Council, in conjunction with a range of partners, to develop detailed designs for the project, seek public feedback on the plans and prepare and submit a planning application for the scheme.

The masterplan is being developed in partnership with key stakeholders including Stowmarket High School, Suffolk County Council, Stowmarket Town Council, and other local primary schools, Stowmarket leisure centre, local Clinical Commissioning Groups, Active Suffolk, local sports clubs and Sport England, alongside ward councillors.

Jo Churchill, MP for Bury St Edmunds commented: “When I started the project for better health, education and leisure facilities for Stowmarket, I realised we had a long way to go, but people had been telling me for years that they needed more facilities. So, I am delighted to see this project is moving forward as a result of fantastic partnership working from key players in Stowmarket and the wider county. I encourage residents to view the proposals and share their thoughts to help shape the plans for sport, leisure, health and wellbeing for the future in the town. I look forward to continuing to work with all stakeholders to ensure we get the right result so future generations have access to high-quality facilities.”

The proposals outline how current sports facilities across two parcels of land in the northwest of Stowmarket could be improved or replaced to meet the needs of local clubs and groups, enabling them to be more inclusive whilst encouraging more people to get active.

Plans for the proposed sport and wellbeing hub will also go on display at a public exhibition to be held in the John Peel Centre between 22 – 24 September.

View the Stowmarket leisure, health, sport and wellbeing proposals and online feedback online