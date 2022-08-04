Merton secures funding to help make streets safer for women and girls

A multi-borough partnership including Merton Council has received almost £200,000 from the Home Office’s Safer Streets funding initiative to continue its innovative work in tackling violence against women and girls in south west London.

The partnership, made up of Merton, Kingston, Richmond and Wandsworth councils, and the Metropolitan Police, will adopt a whole-system approach to tackling the issue, building on years of work by council officers in the borough.

This includes delivering training to nighttime economy businesses on safeguarding within their spaces, breaking down barriers to seeking support by raising awareness of local and national services, and providing bystander training and education.

Merton Council recently signed up to the Mayor of London’s Women’s Night Safety Charter, a move reflecting our belief that every woman has the right to feel safe when travelling, working or going out at night.

Cllr Ross Garrod, Leader of the Council, said: “Securing this funding is important as it will support our goal of reducing instances of violence against women and girls, and building structures to embed this work.

“Merton remains one of the safest boroughs in the capital, and this additional investment will enable us to continue with the successful work of the Safer Merton team, local police and our partners in the local community.”