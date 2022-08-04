New town centre pedestrian crossing works due to start April 24th



Posted on Thursday 13th April 2017

It will soon be easier for pedestrians and cyclists to cross the roads adjacent to Bournemouth Square and access the Central Gardens, as work to install town centre crossing points gets underway on 24th April.

Safety will be improved by introducing a 20mph zone from Avenue Road near the library to Bourne Avenue near the tennis courts. This zone will also extend just past the junction with St Stephens Road on Braidley Road.

The lowered speed limit will support the installation of a raised zebra crossing outside the town centre Tesco Metro and two additional raised crossing points either side, linking the town square across and into the Central Gardens. Changes will slow down traffic, improve cycle and pedestrian routes, and make way for more disabled parking.

Installing these crossings will cost around £70,000, from the Local Transport Grant and work is expected to last three-months during which access will be maintained with traffic signal controls in place to minimise disruption.

Councillor Mike Greene, Bournemouth’s Cabinet Member for Transport, Sustainability & Carbon Management said: “We are implementing plans to improve safety and accessibility in a busy area of the town centre. The scheme will slow down traffic in areas where so many people cross, making it safer and easier for people to cross the roads around the Square to the Central Gardens.”