Temporary entrance and parking spaces closure at Ipswich Hospital this weekend

The main outpatient entrance (entrance 6) and part of car park F at Ipswich Hospital will be closed this weekend to allow for some large equipment to be moved.

A crane and some large vehicles will be moving healthcare equipment on and off site and the temporary closures will help us to keep everyone safe.

Visitors will be directed to use the maternity entrance or the south main entrance on Saturday and Sunday.

The shop and coffee shop / café at the outpatient entrance will also be closed for the weekend.

Car park F (which is closed Saturday only) is the patient and visitor car park straight ahead as vehicles drive onto the hospital site from the main Heath Road entrance. Some of car par F will remain open, and drivers can also use nearby cark parks D, J and B. You can look at a map here.

We apologise for the inconvenience.

The ophthalmology department at Ipswich Hospital is being upgraded as part of ESNEFT’s Big Build programme.

