Advice on offer for cyclists at Exeter summer cycling festival

The second in a series of free summer cycling festivals has taken place in Exeter.

The event, at Cowick Barton Playing Fields, coincided with national Cycle to Work Day.

The cycling festival, which featured a host of stalls offering advice for cyclists of all abilities, was the second in a series of six events taking place throughout the school summer holidays across the city.

All events are free for the whole family.

They have been developed by Live and Move – the Sport England Local Delivery Programme – and Active Devon.

The event was a celebration of all that’s great about cycling, and encouraged people to get on their bikes and travel around the city on two wheels.

Exeter has the target of ensuring the half of all journeys across the city and made by walking or cycling, as a way of getting people more active and also cutting carbon emissions.

The remaining events take place at:

Wonford Playing Fields – Tuesday 9 August, 10:30am – 1pm

Hamlin Lane Playing Fields – Friday 12 August, 10:30am – 1pm

Exwick Playing Fields – Wednesday 17 August, 1pm – 3.30pm

Cranbrook Burrough Fields Road Playing Field – Thursday 25 August 1pm – 3.30pm

Pre-Book a Dr Bike Maintenance Session

If you want to make sure that your bike is safe to ride, then what about a free Bike Maintenance Session with Dr Bike. Operated by one of the friendly Ride On mechanics they will complete a 30-minute safety check and can perform a few basic adjustments where necessary.

To pre-book a session, please click on the chosen location below. This will take you to the booking page.

Pre-Book a Cycle Confidence Session

If you want to learn how to ride a bike or get confident riding on the roads, and you live or work in Devon, then you could book onto a free one hour Cycle Confidence Session, delivered by qualified cycle instructors.

To pre-book a session, please click on the chosen location below. This will take you to the booking page.