Construction underway on new Penzance creative workspace

The Penzance Creative Cluster will provide up to 30 modern studios and flexible workspaces at Causewayhead for businesses in the creative sector. With construction underway, we talk to those involved the project to learn more about building and the wider benefits for the town’s economy.

The Penzance Creative Cluster is being funded by Cornwall Council (£2.6m) and the European Regional Development Fund (£3.2m)

It will provide up to 30 modern studios and flexible workspaces at Causewayhead for creative sector businesses, from high tech digital companies to visual and performing artists and forms part of a wider strategy to regenerate and reinvigorate Penzance town centre.

Story posted September 28, 2021