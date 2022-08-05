Hartlepool park needs your votes for a prestigious award

Hartlepool Borough Council is calling on residents across the town to get behind a local park by voting in the Field in Trust Awards.

Popular with families, dog walkers and community groups, the Green Flag awarded Ward Jackson Park has been nominated in the Fields in Trust UK’s Favourite Park Award which is now open to public voting.

Ward Jackson Park is a well-loved park within Hartlepool which was named after Ralph Ward Jackson who founded West Hartlepool in the 19th century. It was built in 1883 and is home to multiple features including a café, drinking fountain, a bandstand and a clock tower.

Councillor Bob Buchan, Chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Adult and Community-Based Services Committee, said: “We are very proud that Ward Jackson Park has received this nomination as the park is a true asset for Hartlepool communities and holds a special place in the hearts of all generations.

“Much work goes into taking care of all our parks for people to access and use, so for one to receive a nomination for UK’s Favourite Park award is a true testament to the hard work our park staff put in to making sure they are all a safe and welcoming environment for everyone to enjoy.

“Ward Jackson Park needs our votes and I would encourage all residents to get behind and vote on the Fields in Trust website.”

Voting is now open and will close on Thursday 18th August. Cast your vote for Ward Jackson Park at www.fieldsintrust.org/favourite-parks