Have your say on parking review in Cheltenham

Proposals include merging existing permit zones, 4, 5, AS, and H, and extending these to include new areas. This neighbourhood-wide permit zone will include shared use parking bays which have free maximum stay periods for non-residents’ parking and visitors to the area.

The areas impacted by these changes include the eastern section of Cheltenham, the streets in and around Hales Road, Hewlett Road, London Road, Pittville Circus Road and Prestbury Road

Pay and display parking is also proposed near to the town centre and hospital on sections of Keynshambury Road, Priory Parade, London Road and Oxford Street.

The proposal aims to increase residents’ chances of finding a parking space near their homes. Proposed restrictions would aim to control levels of day-time commuter traffic in the area and ease congestion for residents.

A one-way restriction is also proposed along Duke Street and St. Anne’s Terrace to improve the flow of traffic, reduce congestion and increase safety.

Informal consultation was held in 2021 and feedback from the community has helped to shape and develop the current proposals.

The consultation will run from Thursday, 4 August to Friday, 16 September and feedback will be used to decide if any changes are made.

Residents can give their views by taking part in a survey: https://haveyoursaygloucestershire.uk.engagementhq.com/cheltenham-parking-review

More information is also available at the website: https://www.gloucestershire.gov.uk/highways/parking/parking-reviews/

Cllr Dom Morris, Cabinet member responsible for parking, said: “These proposals aim to make it easier for residents to get a parking space near their home. We believe these improvements would help to do this whilst making sure there is still parking available for non-residents.

“I would urge residents and businesses in the All Saints area to view the plans and have their say to help shape future parking improvements in their area.”

Cllr Colin Hay, local member for All Saints, said: “This area of Cheltenham has become very congested with parked cars, causing residents difficulties in parking near their homes.

“This is a really important opportunity for residents to have their say on plans to make parking easier in their neighbourhood in the future, and I encourage them to respond to this consultation.”