Manchester academics awarded National Teaching Fellows 2022

Vice-President for Teaching, Learning and Students, Professor April McMahon, said: “First and foremost I’d like to congratulate Adam and Hannah on their well-deserved award and the recognition it brings. Gaining a National Teaching Fellowship is a huge achievement and demonstrates their dedication to teaching, and to our colleagues and students.

“I’d also like to thank them for their overall outstanding contribution to the teaching and learning provision at our University. Adam and Hannah have now each taken up leadership roles at Manchester and are driving forward even more positive change.”

Professor Judy Williams, Associate Vice-President for Teaching, Learning and Students, added: “Adam and Hannah are doing amazing work to enhance the student experience that is thought provoking, diverse and of the highest quality. I am delighted that they have gained their fellowships, and not surprised as they are richly deserved.

“They join our network of national teaching fellows and principal fellows who are driving forward excellence across the university and demonstrate our staff’s teaching excellence.”

“We have an NTF pipeline programme in place at the University and I encourage other colleagues who are interested in applying to get in touch and we will provide full support.”

Alison Johns, Chief Executive, Advance HE said: “Congratulations to each and every new National Teaching Fellow and CATE team on this fantastic achievement.

“At Advance HE, we run the prestigious NTF and CATE awards for the UK higher education sector with enormous pride. The challenges of offering an outstanding teaching experience in recent years have been very demanding, but the sector has risen to the challenge.”