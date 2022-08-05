Reduced RNLI coverage on Sheringham beach for Friday & Saturday

Date published: 4th August 2022

Statement from RNLI regarding beach coverage on Sheringham East beach:

Due to ongoing recruitment challenges in the current climate, the RNLI has had to take the difficult but necessary decision to temporarily pause the lifeguard service for two days on Friday 5 August and Saturday 6 August at Sheringham East beach.

We apologise for any inconvenience and the charity continues to work hard to recruit and train extra lifeguards for the positions.

The RNLI is continuing to work closely with North Norfolk District Council, to maximise safety cover in the area and RNLI lifeguard patrols will continue as normal at Sheringham West beach, West Runton, East Runton, Cromer West, Cromer East, Wells-next-the-Sea, Mundesley and Sea Palling.

Extra mitigations will be in place along Sheringham East beach, including additional safety signage and signs advising people that the beach will not be lifeguarded during Friday and Saturday. The nearby RNLI lifeboat stations will remain fully operational.

In the meantime, beachgoers are advised to follow all safety signage advice, check the weather and tide times before visiting, and if they do get into difficulty or spot someone in trouble to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.