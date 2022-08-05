Videography vs Cinematography: What Are the Differences?

The number of businesses turning to video marketing is growing every year. Entrepreneurs and video production teams agree that video is a great way to connect with existing or potential customers.

Even the White House makes use of video to reach people around the world.

However, many beginners find it hard to produce a good video. You might not even know the right terms to look up. Videography vs cinematography, what does that mean? Is it different from a cinematography commercial?

If you are ready to expand your filmmaking knowledge, then keep reading to find out more.

Cinematography

Cinematography is the art of making motion pictures. Cinematographers use a variety of techniques to capture images, including hand-held cameras, Steadicam, and drones. They also use a variety of special effects, such as slow motion and time-lapse.

Videography

Videography, on the other hand, is the art of making videos. Videographers use a variety of cameras to capture images, including DSLRs, camcorders, and GoPros.

They also use a variety of editing techniques to create videos that are both informative and entertaining.

Choosing Between Videography and Cinematography

When choosing between videography and cinematography, couples should consider their budget, desired style, and level of involvement in filmmaking.

Videography is a great option for couples who want a more hands-on approach or work with a limited budget.

Cinematography is ideal for couples who want a beautiful, polished film and are willing to leave most of the work to the professionals.

The Cost of Hiring a Professional

Event videography Services are usually charged by the hour, with rates ranging from $75 to $250 per hour. Cinematographers typically work on a day rate basis, which can range from $500 to $5,000 per day.

When choosing between the two, consider your budget and the results you would like to achieve.

Videography vs Cinematography: The Methods

Videography can be done with a variety of different cameras including camcorders, DSLRs, and even cell phones.

Videography is typically used for events like weddings or concerts, while cinematography is used for movies or television. Cinematography requires more planning and equipment.

Cinematography and Videography Tips

There are many similarities, but there are also some important differences. Here are some tips on how to approach each one:

Cinematographers

They often work with a team of people, including a director, camera operator, and other technicians. They plan and execute each shot, considering things like lighting, composition, and movement.

They often use specialized equipment, such as dollies and cranes, to get the perfect shot

Videographers

They typically work alone or with a small team they often have to be very resourceful, as they may not have access to expensive equipment and they need to be able to tell a story with their footage, often using editing to create a narrative

Both cinematography and videography require a creative eye and a passion for telling stories. The best way to learn is by practice and experimentation. So get out there and start shooting!

A Guide to the Differences of Videography vs Cinematography

In conclusion, the key differences between videography vs cinematography are the director of photography’s creative control over the project, the aesthetic choices made during production, and the final product.

Videography is often more constrained than cinematography, but can be just as beautiful and evocative. When choosing between the two, it is important to consider your project’s needs and what will best tell your story.

Did you find this article helpful? Check out the rest of our blog now!