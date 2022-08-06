Switch onto the Digital Skills Programme for businesses » Babergh Mid Suffolk

Business owners in Babergh and Mid Suffolk can take advantage of free workshops to help boost their confidence online by accessing the Councils’ Digital Skills Programme.

The free workshops are held online by experts from MENTA and topics include digital communications, digital transactions & e-commerce and the ‘dos and don’ts’ of information management.

The Digital Skills Programme is part of Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils post-covid recovery strategy and is funded by the Suffolk Inclusive Growth Investment Fund (SIGIF).

The workshops, which are held virtually, have been running since July 2021 and will be available until November 2022. The courses are totally free and are open to all businesses in the districts who want help to develop online skills and to get the most out of digital opportunities.

Councillor John Ward, Babergh District Council leader and cabinet member for economic growth said: “The feedback from businesses who have taken part in the Digital Skills Programme since its launch has been really positive. The workshops provide practical tips and advice for businesses to develop their digital approach and stay ahead of their competitors.”

As well as the digital skills workshops there is also free one-to-one mentoring available to help with specific digital challenges such as online promotion, e-commerce and online security.

Cllr Harry Richardson, Mid Suffolk District Council deputy leader and cabinet member for economic growth, said: “The business landscape is always evolving, and it is important that businesses of all sizes take advantage of the benefits of digital solutions. Whether it is keeping up to date with GDPR regulations or developing a targeted digital campaign, the Digital Skills Programme could really help businesses to grow and innovate.”

To find out more about the Digital Skills Programme and book onto a workshop visit the MENTA website, email the MENTA team or telephone 01284 760206.