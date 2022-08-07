Back to school, back to the pool! Swimming lessons resume for pupils



Posted on Monday 22nd March 2021

Pupils from 16 Blackpool schools were welcomed back into the pool in early March, with the Active Blackpool team overseeing the safe return of swimming lessons.

In line with the gradual easing of COVID restrictions, school swimming lessons were able to resume for all pupils returning to face-to-face learning from 8 March. Schools without their own pool are permitted to travel to use external facilities for swimming lessons.

Throughout the course of the pandemic, Active Blackpool has remained in regular contact with Swim England to ensure that the team remains fully briefed on the latest guidance, expertise and safety protocols, part of a process which has seen staff attend a number of Continuing Professional Development training courses.

Cllr Maria Kirkland, Blackpool Council’s Cabinet Member for Community Cohesion and Leisure (with responsibility for PE and school sports), said:

“The Active Blackpool team has been so excited to begin delivering swimming lessons once again. “Everyone is aware of how the pandemic has impacted classroom learning, but it’s also easy to forget that school may provide the only chance for many children to learn how to swim – we’re extremely conscious of how many pupils have not had that opportunity over the past year. “Whilst it’s vital that children learn how to be safe in the water, it’s also important that we offer an outlet for them to have fun and enjoy themselves after what has been such a difficult time. The team has put together a range of engaging lessons which will help children to develop a love for swimming again. “All of the lessons are taking the necessary precautions to operate safely and we look forward to welcoming more children back to the pool in the coming weeks.”

The return to swimming pools follows the launch of the Swimming Teacher Recruitment Academy. Active Blackpool is participating in the programme, which offers those starting a career as a swimming teacher – or those looking for a change of profession – the chance to receive training of the highest level at a fraction of the usual cost.

Successful applicants who join the Recruitment Academy will complete their SEQ Level 1 Swimming Assistant (Teaching) course and Level 2 Teaching Swimming qualifications whilst being matched with Active Blackpool swimming teachers to gain practical poolside experience. Participants will also benefit from expert advice and support from a mentor. Further details about the Academy can be found on the Institute of Swimming website.

As the government’s roadmap out of lockdown progresses, Active Blackpool hopes to be able to resume its Learn 2 Swim programme at Moor Park and Palatine sports centres from Monday 12 April, with sessions covering the likes of aquatic confidence, stamina training and water safety.

Anyone who would like their child to start swimming lessons can get in touch by emailing learn2swim@blackpool.gov.uk



