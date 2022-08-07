Hackney Young Voices turn local billboards into artworks

The project continues through the summer with free, drop-in creative workshops at Shakespeare Walk Adventure Playground Association until 25 August for 13-16 year olds. Visit https://hackney.yourplay.space/events/swapa-summer-residencies/ to find out more.

Notes to editors

Hackney Young Voices aims to develop young people’s creative confidence through creative projects, and developing personal portfolios. It showcases the often-unseen talent of young people, transforming advertising billboards into works of art to bring the message of creativity to a wider audience. The project also calls for schools to encourage more creativity, using Hackney Young Voices resources and online portfolio to store and display the work their students have been creating. A film is being made with Queen Mary University documenting the project and its aims and outcomes, demonstrating the transformative power of bringing more creativity and playfulness in all phases of education to a wider audience, to spark discussion.

Hackney Young Voices is a project by Play/Space – founded by creative education expert Katherine Mengardon – funded by Arts Council England and Hackney Council, and supported by Queen Mary University London, A New Direction (Arts Council England bridge organisation) and Jack Arts. https://hackney.yourplay.space/

Contributing artists: Wes Anderson (filmmaker), Caribou (musician), Anna Kemp (author), Wajid Yaseen (sound artist), Jessica Martin (artist), Emily Devane (author), Mike Collins (storyboard artist), Mike Perkins (graphic artist), Sion Ap Tomos (illustrator)

https://hackney.yourplay.space/about-hackney-young-voices/

Play/Space – PlaySpace is a Hackney-based consultancy focused on creating the most playful and creative learning experiences for children and young people. Our aim is to nurture children’s natural abilities and give them the space to develop the skills they need now and in the future: creativity, collaboration, confidence, problem-solving, resilience, innovation, openness. We believe that by placing children and young people at the heart of their own learning experiences, they feel validated and empowered and can take a more active role and are more likely to be engaged, care about and take ownership of their education. https://yourplay.space/

Arts Council England is the national development agency for creativity and culture. We have set out our strategic vision in Let’s Create that by 2030 we want England to be a country in which the creativity of each of us is valued and given the chance to flourish and where everyone of us has access to a remarkable range of high-quality cultural experiences. We invest public money from Government and The National Lottery to help support the sector and to deliver this vision. www.artscouncil.org.uk

Hackney Culture – The Hackney Council Cultural Development Team focuses on working with artists and partners in community settings, exploring the role that art, culture and the public realm can play in strengthening local communities. They are supporting Hackney Young Voices through funding, partnerships with local artists and organisations and community outreach. https://hackney.gov.uk/culture