Drive to improve our repairs service continues as pandemic backlog cleared

We are one of London’s largest social landlords and we are committed to delivering a first class repairs service to everyone living in one of our more than 30,000 homes.

While there is still work to do, the clearing of the pandemic backlog, while improving resident satisfaction, is an important marker in delivering on our ambitions and meeting the needs of our residents.

Working with residents we will be developing our new repairs charter in the next few months, outlining what people should expect from the repairs service. This is just another example of the measures we are putting in place to ensure our residents are front and centre of everything the repairs team does