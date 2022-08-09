QEH named among ‘the very best of the NHS’ and shortlisted for national award – QEH Media Hub

Staff and volunteers at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn (QEH) are celebrating after being shortlisted for a major national healthcare award.

QEH has been shortlisted for the prestigious Trust of the Year award at the Health Service Journal (HSJ) Awards 2022. This recognises the Trust’s outstanding contribution to healthcare and provides another opportunity to showcase its achievements on a national platform.

QEH stood out as a ‘success story’ among tough competition from a high number of exceptional applicants, and won a prized place for this coveted award on the panel’s shortlist. The Trust was shortlisted by a highly influential and respected judging panel within the healthcare community, ahead of an official award ceremony which will be held later this year (17 November).

QEH selection was based on ambition, outcome, value, involvement and working together, as well as how its success could be replicated elsewhere in the country improving the experience that patients and staff have with an organisation.

Caroline Shaw, Chief Executive of QEH, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be shortlisted for this prestigious national award.

“This recognition truly reflects the efforts, dedication and commitment of everyone at Team QEH. I personally couldn’t be more proud of all my colleagues and what we have achieved over the last three years – turning around a ‘special measures’ hospital in the most challenging of times the NHS has ever experienced. I’d like to thank each and every one of my colleagues for all that they do for patients, their families and each other, day in day out.

“I hope this recognition will help to inspire those already in the NHS, and those thinking of a career in the health service, that it is possible to make real change, wherever you choose to work. It offers so much for those wanting to make a difference – pleasure, personal satisfaction and knowing patients and their families are getting a better deal, ultimately, what many of us come into the NHS to do.”

Graham Ward, Acting Chair of QEH, said: “This is a huge achievement for the Trust – and provides further external endorsement that we are well on our way to becoming the best rural District General Hospital for patient and staff experience.

“Everyone at Team QEH has worked so hard, consistently going above and beyond in exceptionally challenging circumstances to provide the best possible care for our patients, and I am delighted that this has been recognised. Knowing that there was such stiff competition this year really does make this announcement feel like a terrific accomplishment for everyone. To be shortlisted for one of the most prestigious healthcare awards anywhere, when our teams are working in a hospital building at the end of its life and in desperate need of replacement, is nothing short of incredible.”

HSJ editor, Alastair McLellan, adds: “On behalf of all my colleagues, it gives me great pleasure to congratulate The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn NHS Foundation Trust on being shortlisted as Trust of the Year. All of the applications represent the ‘very best of the NHS’ and often leave our esteemed panel of judges with an impossible choice!

“Year on year the number of entrants continue to rise which I find so encouraging and is testament to the effect that HSJ Awards can have on improved staff culture and morale.

“We’re all very much looking forward to welcoming our finalists to the awards ceremony in November, celebrating their impressive achievements and jointly acknowledging our values of sharing best practice, improving patient outcomes and continuously driving for better service. But we never forget that the award ceremony is not just a celebration within a night, but a platform to recognise the hard work of all our NHS staff, all year round.”

The selected winners will be announced during the awards ceremony at the Battersea Evolution Centre, London on 17 November 2022.

