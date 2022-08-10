Liverpool submits Eurovision bid – Liverpool Express

Liverpool has officially submitted its bid to host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023.

This is the first phase of the bidding process, and the successful cities to make the shortlist will be announced on BBC Radio 2 on Friday by the European Broadcasting Union.

Assistant Mayor and Cabinet Member for Culture and Visitor Economy, Councillor Harry Doyle, said:

“We are excited to have submitted a bid for Liverpool to host Eurovision 2023.

“Making a major event like this possible in such a short timeframe is complicated and is going to need some careful and creative planning, but we think Liverpool would be the perfect stage to celebrate this unique Eurovision.

“We look forward to finding out if we have been successful in getting through to the next stage of the process.”