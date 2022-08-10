Summer at Seaton returns this August!

There’s lots of free fun for families to look forward to at Seaton Carew later this month.

Circus performances, face painting, a climbing wall, pirate activities and a chance to meet some weird and wonderful characters are just some of what’s in store.

It’s all part of ‘Summer at Seaton’, a joint promotional campaign launched by Hartlepool Borough Council’s Economic Growth and Active & Creative Hartlepool teams, which is returning again this year for four action-packed days on Thursday 18th, Friday 19th, Thursday 25th and Friday 26th August.

Councillor Mike Young, Chair of the Council’s Economic Growth and Regeneration Committee, said: “Summer at Seaton was received with huge enthusiasm last year by residents, and we’re delighted to bring it back again this year!”

“As well as offering some fantastic free activities for young families during the school summer holidays, it also showcases again just what a great day out all the family can have at Seaton Carew, with its amazing golden beach, outdoor play parks, amusements, retail shops, fish and chip shops and growing number of restaurants and bars.”

For full details of the Summer at Seaton activity programme visit www.explorehartlepool.com/summer-at-seaton