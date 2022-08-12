Horseshoe common remedial works to begin



Posted on Monday 3rd April 2017

Work will begin on April 10 to carry out remedial works at Horseshoe Common following an increase in the volumes of traffic using the area.

Since the redesigning of the road layout approximately 600 buses now use this section of road throughout a day, a 40 per cent increase, which has caused premature wear to the surface.

The planned works which are expected to last up to ten weeks will see improvements made to the road surfaces. Block paving lifted from the area will be recycled and re-used elsewhere in the town where traffic type and volume is lighter. The replacement blocks will be chemically treated, to allow them to absorb Nitrous Oxide and effectively clean the air. It will be one of the first sites in the UK to trial this technology.

Old Christchurch Road will remain open during these works, but some traffic management will be in place.

Richard Pearson, Highway Design and Road Safety Manager, said:

“We are pleased to see an increase in buses using this road, as it shows that more visitors to the town are travelling sustainably. However, we need to ensure that the road surface in Horseshoe Common is able to take this increased heavy traffic to make this area safe and durable for the future. We apologise for any inconvenience whilst the works are ongoing.”

The works are expected to cost £142,000.