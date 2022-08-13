Additional financial support for businesses



Posted on Monday 15th March 2021

A discretionary grant scheme set up to help Blackpool businesses impacted by COVID-19 restrictions has reopened for a second round of applications.

The £3.2m Blackpool Business Recovery Fund will remain open until midnight on Wednesday 31 March, offering targeted grant support for many businesses that have been ineligible for existing grants.

This latest round of the scheme invites applications from a range of new business sectors, including those affected by the stay at home restrictions and travel bans, such as:

Daytime takeaways

Local convenience stores

Travel trade operators

Kennels and catteries

Driving instructors

Coach operators

A wide range of creative industries

The scheme will also provide additional support to taxi drivers. Larger leisure and accommodation businesses with multiple venues can reapply, and smaller tourism supply chain businesses can apply for the first time.

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said:

“Following the first lockdown, we paid out £47m in grants to over 4,000 local businesses. More recently, the government provided a series of smaller grants linked to both tiered and lockdown restrictions, albeit with a focus on non-essential retail, leisure and hospitality businesses. The council acted quickly to ensure these grants were paid out as efficiently as possible to eligible businesses. “We know that there are many businesses that have fallen outside existing schemes. Devising the criteria for the second round of the discretionary scheme has been very challenging given the limited resources available, but we listened to local businesses, business associations and MPs and refined our grants policy to allow as many new businesses as possible to apply. We are doing everything in our power to help wherever we can. “Applications for the new round of this fund are now live and will close at midnight on 31 March. Any business owner who thinks they may be eligible for support should apply as soon as possible.”

Detailed information on eligibility criteria and the application process is available at www.blackpoolunlimited.com/BBRFR2



Posted on Monday 15th March 2021