

Posted on Friday 31st March 2017

More than 4500 people have now requested their new food waste container, have you?

Join the 4600 people across the Borough who have registered to take part in the enhanced weekly food waste collections since February, and request your 23 litre food waste container now.

It’s now just under one month until Bournemouth switches to alternate weekly collections and from 24 April, the Council will introduce a new Waste and Recycling service which will see changes to the way we collect your rubbish and recycling.

Residents will continue to use their 240 litre Big Bin for recycling and 140 litre Little Bin for rubbish which will be collected on alternate weeks: Big Bin (recycling) one week and Little Bin (rubbish) the next. These changes will also include flats with the Big Bin, Little Bin arrangements.

As part of the new service, the Council will continue to collect food waste on a weekly basis and is offering residents the opportunity to have a larger 23 litre food waste container. Alternatively, people can continue to use their 12 litre food container, if they prefer, which will also be collected weekly.

An information pack including a calendar with new collection dates will be sent to all householders ahead of the service changes in April.

Thinking more about your waste and separating your food scraps for disposal is quickly becoming an important process, as the implementation of alternate weekly bin collections draws closer. You can request your 23 litre food waste container now.

Not sure about what to put in your food waste caddy? We want:

Meat, fish and bones

Dairy products

Fruit and veg peelings

Bread, cakes and pastries

Pasta and rice

Teabags and coffee grounds

Egg shells

Plate scrapings

Please do not put these in your food waste container:

Garden waste

Plastic, paper of cardboard recyclables (put these in your Big Bin)

Oil or liquid fat

Pet waste

Nappies

Councillor Michael Filer, portfolio holder for Cleansing and Waste, said: “We are greatly encouraged by the positivity and willingness that the residents of Bournemouth are showing towards food waste collections.

“Food waste is a quick and easy way to reduce what you are putting in your Little Bin, whilst helping the environment. If you haven’t already requested your 23 litre food waste container, you can do so on our website.”

Request a new container for the weekly food waste collection and find out more information on food waste.