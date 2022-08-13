New operator to take over Summerhill café

The café at Summerhill Country Park in Hartlepool will re-open next week following the appointment of a new operator.

Daisy & Beas which already operates a play café in the town’s Villiers Street, is owned by Sara Harvey.

From Monday (August 1st), the Summerhill café will initially be open 10am-3pm Monday-Friday and from 10am-2pm on Saturdays and Sundays while the new business beds in. Opening hours will then be extended from 10am-6pm Monday-Friday from Monday August 15th. Opening hours on Saturdays and Sundays will continue to be 10am-2pm.

From September 5th opening hours will be 10am-6pm on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays, 10am-8pm on Wednesdays, 12-8pm on Thursdays and 10am-4pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Opening hours may also be subject to change at certain times to cater for bookings on the cycle track and events taking place on the wider Summerhill site.

The café will offer a wide variety of snacks, breakfasts and meals, including a range of healthy, home-made options.

Dan Garthwaite welcomes Sara Harvey to Summerhill, with staff from Summerhill Country Park and Daisy & Beas.

Sara who employs 12 people across her two sites, said: “I am so pleased to be able to take over the café service at Summerhill and I would like to thank Hartlepool Borough Council for granting us this opportunity.

“Over time I will be looking to bring some of the popular play elements from Villiers Street to Summerhill.

“We will be operating the café at Summerhill as a Community Interest Company with the intention of ploughing any profit into good causes in the local community.”

Dan Garthwaite, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Participation and Strategy Manager, said: “We are delighted to welcome Daisy & Beas to Summerhill.

“Visitors to the site tell us how much they value a catering service, and we look forward to working closely with Sara and her team to make the café a success.”