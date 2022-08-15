Community Fridge to be launched in Stalham

Date published: 9th July 2021

Stalham comes on board with hosting their first ever ‘Community Fridge’, supported by North Norfolk District Council and Hubbub UK, in a growing effort to tackle food waste.

The fridge, which will be located at The Baptist Church, Stalham, will enable residents and businesses to share surplus food, which will be available for anyone to help themselves to.

The scheme means that quality food that would otherwise be wasted, can be used within its edible lifetime by others perhaps more in need.

Cllr. Nigel Lloyd, portfolio holder for Environment Services, Climate Change & Environment said:

“I am delighted that the Council continues to expand upon is network of community fridges across North Norfolk. the Stalham fridge joins other NNDC sponsored fridges in Fakenham, North Walsham and Sheringham.

My thanks go out to the Council Officers for facilitating these fridges and, of course, the local volunteers who give up their own time to run and manage the fridges day-to-day – these are remarkable people.

The community fridges serve to recycle food, that would otherwise go to landfill, back into the community. They serve to reduce food waste in the district which aligns well with our climate change goals. The fridges are open to everyone, so I hope the people of Stalham embrace this new offering in the town and I wish it every success.”

The fridge will launch on Saturday 10 July and interested residents and visitors are invited to find out more about the fridge between 10am-12pm, at The Stables.

It will be open from 2pm-4pm on Monday 12 July and then Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. All local food businesses, allotment holders and households in the area to donate surplus food from 12 July onwards.

The fridge is one of a growing number opening up across the UK. The concept first arrived in the UK in 2016 with Community Fridges opening up in Swadlincote, Frome and London. Now over 50 projects are running across the country and North Norfolk have Community Fridges available at Holt, Fakenham, North Walsham and Sheringham.

Food waste is a huge issue in the UK. The average household throws away £700 worth of food every year and at the same time 4 million people in the UK are living in food poverty. Most food waste in the UK is avoidable and could have been eaten had it been better managed.

To find out more about the Stalham Community Fridge come along to the launch morning or see Stalham Community Fridge – Home | Facebook for more details.

To find out how you can reduce your food waste, visit www.lovefoodhatewaste.com