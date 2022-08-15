In the news: 5-11 August 2022

A round up of mentions of our students, staff and the University in the media over the past week.

Our new Vice Chancellor – Prof. Anne-Marie Kilday – was interviewed by BBC Radio Northampton’s John Griff and discussed her future vision for the University. Listen again here (starts at 2hr 10mins).

Head of Learning and Teaching Enhancement Kate Coulson has been awarded the prestigious title of National Teaching Fellow, as reported by the Chronicle and Echo and Northampton Life.

Students from the University’s Journalism courses had the reporting chance of a lifetime by covering the recent Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. George and Jessie spoke with BBC Radio Northampton about what they got up to.

Listen again to George – who covered the hockey – here (starts at 2hr 13 mins)

Listen again to Jessie – who covered the gymnastics – here (starts at 2hr 14mins).

Senior Lecturer in Acting and Drama Owain Rose’s review of The Greatest Magic Show features in Theatre Weekly.

A Tweet from Marco Gundermann, Subject Leader for Economics and International Relations and Development, was picked up by the Daily Express in a piece about the economy and Brexit.

Healthcare Newsdesk and wellbeing publications report that University Mental Health and Learning Disability Nursing students are taking the chance to develop skills with the Healthcare Landscape Nursing Placement programme at St. Andrew’s Healthcare.

A blog from WonkHE looks at how the pandemic has led to a huge increase in interest in nursing and allied health courses. Given how intense the programmes can be, UON Senior Lecturer in Adult Nursing Fiona Barchard adds her view about how UON is supporting its Nursing students to ensure they can graduate.

