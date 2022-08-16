Council appoints new Director of Quality, Performance and Strategy

Following an extensive and highly competitive recruitment process, Emily White has been appointed Director of Quality, Performance and Strategy for Adult Social Care.

Emily joins the county council from the Care Quality Commission (CQC), where she worked across operational and strategic teams to improve performance, and implement policy, digital and regulatory changes.

She has extensive experience of adult social care, having held several senior strategic and operational roles over the last ten years.

Emily will take up her new role in Gloucestershire with effect from 31 October 2022.

Professor Sarah Scott, executive director of adult social care, wellbeing and communities at Gloucestershire County Council said: “I am really pleased to welcome Emily to our team. She brings a wealth of experience in adult social care, and I know she will be a huge asset.

“She joins us at a crucial time with huge changes planned for adult social care, including the forthcoming Care Act reforms and a new inspection regime. I have no doubt that her experience will benefit us greatly and help make sure that we are well placed to manage the challenges ahead whilst continuing to support our county’s most vulnerable people.”

Cllr Carole Allaway-Martin, cabinet member for adult social care commissioning at Gloucestershire County Council said: “I am very pleased with Emily’s appointment. Her years of experience working in adult social care and with the CQC will be a great asset for us as we prepare for the forthcoming changes.”

Emily White said: “I am delighted to be starting the role of Director of Quality, Performance & Strategy at Gloucestershire County Council.

“The next phase of change for adult social care promises to be a challenging and exciting time. I am pleased to be returning to local government bringing a wealth of experience gained from the regulator which I am keen to share.”