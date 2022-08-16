Manchester among top international universities in new academic rankings

Starting from 2003, ARWU has been presenting the world’s top universities annually based on a set of objective indicators and third-party data. ARWU adopts six objective indicators to rank world universities, including the number of alumni and staff winning Nobel Prizes and Fields Medals, the number of articles published in journals of Nature and Science, the number of Highly Cited Researchers and articles indexed in Science Citation Index – Expanded and Social Sciences Citation Index based on data in the Web of Science, and per capita performance.

This latest ARWU ranking success follows on from Manchester named the world’s 28th best University according to the newest QS World University Rankings, published in June this year.

Earlier this year, Manchester was also named 5th place for research power – the quality and scale of research and impact – in the UK government’s Research Excellence Framework (REF) 2021, the major national exercise to evaluate research activity, which was last held in 2014.