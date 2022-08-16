Trio of top jobs secured by female STEM graduates

Three graduates from the University of Bedfordshire are celebrating a range of exciting new job roles in the STEM sector after only just finishing their degrees.

The University hopes that these School of Life Sciences students – who all graduated in the July 2022 ceremonies – will help inspire the next generation of female scientists and promote the career opportunities available for women in STEM.

Professor Prasad Sreenivasaprasad, Head of School of Life Sciences, commented: “It’s fantastic to see three of our female students step straight into the world of work, landing careers covering a variety of important life sciences sectors which is just brilliant. Our department – and the wider University – is very proud of their achievements and their decision to work in male-dominated sectors. Women in STEM is something that we strive to promote through our teaching, employability services and widening participation here at Bedfordshire.”

All three students have gratefully accepted exciting positions with companies and organisations, based both in the UK and overseas.

MSc Microbiology in Public Health student Kashifa Sarumi has secured a post as a QC Analyst at Pfizer – one of the multinational pharmaceutical companies responsible for developing a Covid-19 vaccination.

Speaking about her new role, Kashifa said: “Graduating is bittersweet for me. On one hand, I’m one step closer to the future I’ve hoped for and on the other hand, I’m leaving behind the University. I’ve learned so much from not only my professors but my fellow students also. My time here has prepared me for my new role at Pfizer. The long days spent in the STEM labs, the hours spent on the 5th floor at the University’s library and the sleepless nights were all worth it! I’m thankful to everyone who has helped me along my journey.”

Another new graduate celebrating an exciting opportunity is Melanie Maruthia, who studied BSc (Hons) Biomedical Science. She is set to take up a role as a HCPC-registered Biomedical Scientist at Coventry & Warwickshire NHS Trust where she will be working in the area of haematology and transfusion science. This role follows Melanie’s successful completion of the Institute of Biomedical Science’s Certificate of Competence during a placement year working for the NHS.

Ahead of starting her new role in September, Melanie said: “I couldn’t have got this far without the continuous support from my family, friends and not to mention all my lecturers and the Careers & Employability office. It seems surreal to think that I will be working within my dream career field after graduating. Without the skills and experience I have gained from the University, this could not have been possible.

“I am looking forward to working for the NHS, where I will be playing a vital role in a multi-disciplinary team to enable good patient healthcare while gaining hands-on experience and knowledge.”

Niharika Pasricha, a Food and Nutrition Science graduate, has secured an international job – working as a Diet Assistant in India at Shreya’s Family Diet Clinic. Alongside this role, Niharika was also named the highest scoring undergraduate in the School of Life Sciences.

She said: “I am really thankful to my professors who guided me throughout my course and because of their support I was able to achieve greatly. It took a lot of hard work but it was all worth it. I have successfully been offered the job role for a Diet Assistant in India under a qualified dietician with 17 years of experience which I am really excited about. I hope to learn more about how nutrition science can help us to live a disease-free and healthy life.”