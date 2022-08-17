Monkeypox at DBTH – Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals

Updated 16 August at 5pm:

Dr Ken Agwuh, Director of Infection, Prevention and Control (IPC) at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH), said: “We can confirm that an individual who attended Doncaster Royal Infirmary (DRI) in early August has subsequently tested positive for monkeypox.

“Following confirmation of this diagnosis, we have reviewed all contacts with the individual, using the relevant guidance and with the support of national and regional experts. As a precautionary measure, we are now contacting a small number of people, all of whom are considered low risk, to offer them support and vaccination if appropriate.

“We can confirm all contacts occurred in a very specific area of the hospital and please be assured that there is not considered to be any risk to anyone else who has recently been treated at, or visited DRI, and unless you have been contacted by us directly by phone call you do not need to do anything.

“We continue to monitor the situation and have provided advice for any potential contacts.”