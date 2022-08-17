Preparation works continue for Tour of Britain

Throughout August, Dorset Council is continuing preparations to welcome Tour of Britain to the county.

The Stage 7 route through the Dorset Council area has been inspected by Dorset Highways engineers to ensure the roads are safe for competitors. Nine sites have been brought forward in the council’s resurfacing programme so work can be completed by highways’ strategic partner Hanson Contracting ahead of the race.

Two sites were surfaced in July with a further seven repaired this month, including the finishing stretch of the Stage 7 route being resurfaced to conclude the works – with Victoria Road in Ferndown closed overnight for seven nights from 18 August for this work to be completed.

Hanson will be using both low energy asphalt and low carbon bio binders at the finishing straight. They will also be using sustainably sourced Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil to power the equipment to make and lay the asphalt.

Cllr Ray Bryan, Portfolio Holder for Highways, Travel and Environment, said: “Through our strategic partnership with Hanson, we are able to work closely together to minimise the impact of our construction activity on the environment.

“We are committed to embedding our climate and ecological emergency response work across all of our services, and our strong policy of recycling planings back into our roads as well as using low energy asphalt as standard throughout our resurfacing sites is a great example of this.”

Ian Price, Managing Director of Hanson Contracting, added: “We pride ourselves on finding innovative solutions to reduce the carbon footprint during the production of our aggregates, as well as continually innovating to meet net zero carbon ambitions.”

Last month, Hanson Contracting announced it had become one of the official sponsors of Stage Seven of the Tour of Britain, taking place in Dorset.

Dorset will welcome the Tour of Britain for the first time in modern race history. The historic county will host the penultimate stage of the race on Saturday 10 September, as the eight-stage event works its way down from Aberdeenshire to the Isle of Wight.

Resurfacing sites ahead of Tour of Britain

Station Road, West Bay

Market Street, Abbotsbury

Bramdon Lane, Portesham

Worgret Road, Wareham

South Street, Wareham

Corfe Road, Stoborough

B3082 Blandford Road (Tadden Bends)

B3082 Blandford Road (Q. E. School)

Victoria Road, Ferndown