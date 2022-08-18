Barnsley Council’s fostering community grows from strength to strength

We’re delighted to announce that we’ve launched the fourth Mockingbird constellation in Barnsley. Mockingbird is an award-winning and sustainable foster care model that sees a group of fostering households set up in a similar structure to an extended family.

The model, which in the UK is delivered by The Fostering Network, first came to Barnsley in October 2020 and has proven to be very popular with our foster families. This extended family model has been implemented to improve placement stability, security, safety, and permanence for children. It improves peer support for foster carers, including regular training and social activities.

Thanks to the community support Mockingbird provides, 11 Barnsley children have been provided with secure and stable families.

Nicci, a constellation four carer, said: “I am so excited for the launch of constellation four. This is a fantastic opportunity for me to truly nurture the relationships between children and foster families, and to build a mini community that supports each other on a day to day basis.

“I totally believe that everything exists because it is in relationship to everything else. Nothing exists in isolation. As a team we will grow, share, support, respect, trust and learn together – a journey that I cannot wait to start.”

Cllr Trevor Cave, cabinet spokesperson for children’s services, said: “We’re so pleased to see that the Mockingbird Family Model is continuing to be a success with the opening of a fourth constellation. It’s great to see the true Barnsley spirit of foster families coming together to provide safe and loving homes for children who need it most.

“We always need people to put themselves forward as foster carers to provide safe, stable and loving homes for local children. We offer the highest level of support and training, and you’d be part of our strong, local fostering community.”

If you’ve ever considered fostering, there’s never been a better time to apply. You can call our friendly fostering team for a casual chat today on 01226 775876 or visit www.barnsley.gov.uk/fostering.