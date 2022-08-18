Council launches new grant scheme to help communities support Ukrainian refugees: Chichester District Council

Applications are now open and community groups and parish councils can bid for one-off grants of up to £1,000 per organisation. The grants will be used to help refugees who have come to live in the Chichester District as part of the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

The funding has been provided by West Sussex County Council (WSCC), which is administering the Homes for Ukraine scheme in the county. WSCC receives £10,500 per guest from the Government, and up to £150,000 of this funding is now being issued to district and borough councils to fund community support.

Roy Briscoe, Cabinet Member for Community Services and Culture at Chichester District Council, said: “We recognise the generosity of Chichester District residents, many of whom have welcomed guests from Ukraine into their homes. In July, we announced that we were able to passport some funding from the Homes for Ukraine scheme to two important community groups in the district — Voluntary Action Arun & Chichester (VAAC) and Sanctuary in Chichester — to strengthen the support offered to Ukrainian guests who are living in the district.

“We are really pleased to be in the position where we can now extend this support to include community groups and parish councils. The grants can be used for the benefit of Ukrainian refugees in the area in a variety of ways that will help them feel integrated and less isolated.

“Community groups and parish councils will play a vital role in ensuring our Ukrainian guests continue to feel supported and welcomed into our community over the coming months. We know that the Homes for Ukraine scheme is having a significant impact on demand for their services, and we are pleased to be able to offer some financial assistance at this time.”

If you are a local community group or parish council wishing to apply for a grant, you can find more information, and download a simple application form, on our Supporting Ukraine Refugees page. Applicants must have their own bank account to apply.

The Homes for Ukraine scheme was launched in March 2022. Individuals or organisations interested in offering a home to people fleeing Ukraine can become a sponsor as part of this scheme. For more information and to register interest, please visit the Homes for Ukraine web page.















Date of Release: 17 August 2022

Reference: 4150