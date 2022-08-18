Pioneering “Enabling You With Technology” Pilot Project Wins Award for Innovation” – Latest news from Mole Valley District Council

A partnership pilot project “Enabling You With Technology” between Surrey County Council and Mole Valley District Council has been recognised for its work to help older people live independently for longer.

The team won the Innovation and Improvement Award at the Surrey Downs Health and Care Partnership (SDHCP) inaugural Better Together awards.

The hi-tech home monitoring system can help identify early warning signs of declining health or mobility and help prevent falls by installing sensors into everyday objects and places around the home, helping people remain independent and detect whether they may be in need of additional support before they reach crisis point.

Thirza Sawtell, Place Lead from SDHCP said, “The Enabling You With Technology team demonstrated the ability to apply new technology in order to improve the delivery of care across Surrey Downs. The team worked closely with the county council’s local Mole Valley social care team to trial the use of a home monitoring system in their local area. Due to the success of the initial trial, the TEC pilot has now been rolled out to more teams across Surrey, enabling thorough risk assessments to be put in place, with the ultimate goal of supporting people to stay at home for longer and reducing system pressures.”

Sinead Mooney, Surrey County Council’s Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Health, said: “Congratulations to all involved in this project which is showing us the potential for care technology to change lives for the better and enable people to stay independent in their homes for longer.

“Not only is the service improving quality of life for our residents, it’s also providing reassurance to families who are able to check in on their loved ones remotely. It complements face-to-face care and is one of the ways we’re working with partners to transform and modernise care for the benefit of our residents.

“The project is going from strength to strength and we’re looking forward to highlighting further steps forward for the partnership in the near future.”

The county council partners with Mole Valley Life, the district council’s technology-enabled care service to provide the service.

Councillor Caroline Salmon, Cabinet Member for Community Services at the district council, said: “I am thrilled that the hard work of the Mole Valley Life team and our partners at Surrey County Council has been recognised at the inaugural, SDHCP Better Together awards. Receiving the Innovation and Improvement award is a testament to our strong partnership working and the huge benefits the “Enabling You With Technology” pilot is already delivering to our health and social care system at neighbourhood and place level.

“At an individual level, TEC can allow our most vulnerable citizens to feel that they can stay safely in their homes, whilst also providing vital reassurance to families who can’t be with loved ones 24 hours of the day. I hope that our partnership with the County and neighbouring councils will support many more residents to live safe and well at home for longer.”

Sue, whose mum has had the home monitoring system installed said, “Mum wants to be in her own home as long as possible and we want the same. It’s put my mind at rest a lot, just to know that mum’s safe. I think it would suit a lot of people.” Watch the family’s story here.

The system is currently available through Adult Social Care in Mole Valley, Reigate and Banstead, Tandridge and Epsom and Ewell. Plans are underway to make the service available to people to purchase from Autumn 2022.

Visit the Technology Enabled Care webpages on the Surrey County Council website for more information.

Image (Left to Right): Stuart Cole, Business Development Manager at Mole Valley Life, Mole Valley District Council. Claire White Lead practice Improvement and Development Manager, Adult Social Care, Surrey County Council. Louise Carrigan, Senior Occupational Therapist -Technology Enabling Care (TEC), Surrey County Council.

