Stadium’s super soul night | HBC newsroom

The DCBL Stadium Halton hosts a fantastic soul night this autumn on behalf of the Mayor’s charities – Widnes & Runcorn Cancer Support Group and Halton Carers.

The event is on Friday 16 September and will featuring the incredible singer, PJ Stokes. PJ’s ability to capture the audience’s interest is exceptional. With a four octave singing range and powerful falsetto, Paul has a sound that is second to none.

The Stylistics, Temptations, and Marvin Gaye fit easily into his repertoire

The evening will also feature DJ Roy Basnett and the ticket price includes a two-course meal.

Tickets are £18 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

For more information: www.haltonstadium.co.uk or call 0151 510 6000