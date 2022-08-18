Which Degree Should I Study? Point Blank’s Flagship Courses

If you’re passionate about music and looking to take the next steps in your career, you might be wondering whether studying a degree course is the right path for you. To help make this decision easier, and to give you a better insight as to what you can expect on a music degree with Point Blank, we’ve decided to let our students do the talking.

Point Blank offers a number of degrees in Music Production & Sound Engineering, DJing, Vocal Performance, Music Business and more. Follow on below to see what some of our students had to say about studying with Point Blank Music School.

LoveHate is a new artist experiment from audio engineer Hannah Cowell, who has mixed and mastered for a range of artists within pop, electronic and hip-hop music, accumulating over 95,000 streams across her work. She’s currently enrolled on Point Blank’s Music Production & DJ Performance degree and cites Point Blank’s facilities, opportunities and connections as one of her favourite aspects of studying here.

Point Blank’s Thomas Irwin has worked with many labels around the globe, including Sony, Spinnin’, Dharma, Warner and more and received a BBC Introducing top 10 uploads for the year 2019. As well as churning out hits, the young artist has also performed at venues both in London and around the world, including debuting at the prestigious Ministry of Sound and fabric London soon after. It’s fitting that after Irwin’s debut at Ministry of Sound, he received bookings to play at festivals around Europe. In his testimonial, Thomas explains how studying a Point Blank degree helped him with his success.



Point Blank Degree Students Celebrate Their Graduation

Validated by Middlesex University, our degree courses deliver an intensive, immersive and practical education across all areas of music production and sound engineering, DJing, music business and more. With modules covering production, remixing, sound design, studio and live sound engineering, DJing, mastering, how to manage your career (or others), making music for TV, film and games, Pro Tools and more, there’s no better, or thorough, foundation for your career in the music industry.



Point Blank’s State-Of-The-Art Studio One

Our lecturers are music industry professionals with a demonstrable real-world experience at the very highest levels of the profession. Between them, they have worked with legendary artists including Bjork, Fetty Wap, Sade, Oasis, Wretch 32, Massive Attack, Rihanna, Becky G, Gwen Stefani, Sinead Harnett, Stevie Wonder, Primal Scream, Ghostface & Raekwon (Wu-Tang), Tinie Tempah, Iggy Azalea, Metronomy, Metronomy, Nero, Rizzle Kicks, The Prodigy, Redman, Brian Eno, Portishead and many, many more. Passionate about passing their musical skills and industry knowledge on to the next generation of music makers, they each bring something very special to the Point Blank family.



Point Blank’s Pioneer DJ-Sponsored DJ Studio

As a student at Point Blank, you will also gain access to our state-of-the-art facilities. our main studio features a 48-Channel SSL Duality Delta mixing console and each of our students gets to work on their own fully equipped workspace with an iMac, Native Instruments Maschine MK III, Komplete Kontrol keyboards and more. Furthermore, DJ students will get to practice in our Pioneer DJ-supported studio. To see our amazing facilities for yourself, why not take a virtual tour, or book yourself on a tour in person by contacting a course advisor on +44 20 7729 4884.

On our degree courses, you can learn everything you need to know about music production including mixing & mastering, composition, sound design, music business and more. Not only this but as a Point Blank student you gain access to exclusive masterclasses and events hosted by top industry professionals, who impart their knowledge and experience directly to you.

This post is included in

News