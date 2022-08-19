City’s students close A-Level gap

STUDENTS across Liverpool have today received the first A-Level results assessed through public examination since 2019.

Grades received by the city’s young people have improved on 2019’s figures. Data was not collected in 2021 and 2021 when grades were teacher-assessed.

Grades A*-C across the city are up 10.4 per cent from 2019 to 76.8 per cent, compared to 82.1 per cent nationally. This closes the gap between the city and the national rate by 3.8 per cent.

The A*-E pass rate in Liverpool was up 3.1 per cent from 2019 to 98 per cent – just 0.4 per cent behind the national rate – closing the gap on the national average from 2019 by 2.1 per cent.

The number of A*-A grades awarded in Liverpool was up 8.1 per cent to 27.1 per cent (35.9 per cent nationally).

The average grade has also risen from C to C+.

Once again the School Improvement Liverpool Community Languages Project has particular cause for celebration. Eighteen students were entered for A-Levels in Arabic or Chinese, with 72 per cent being awarded A* or A grades and 28 per cent B-D grades.

Cllr Tomas Logan, cabinet member for education and skills, said: “Receiving A-Level results is a day that many of us remember. It is such an important day in a young person’s life and my best wishes go to everyone who received their grades today.

“This academic year has seen our schools getting back to something approaching normality after the challenges they have faced since March 2020. And it’s important to remember that the groups of young people receiving their results today were not able to sit their GCSEs as they would have expected due to the pandemic.

“All of our teachers and school staff as well as parents and carers should feel proud of supporting our sixth formers to reach this stage through what has been a difficult time.

“If you do not receive the results you were hoping for please speak to your school or college in the first instance They will be able to give you guidance on the next steps you can take.

“And if you received the grades you were hoping for – you have the city’s congratulations as you continue your journey into higher education or training.”