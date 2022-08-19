Find out ‘What’s Next for Stowmarket’ at public exhibition » Babergh Mid Suffolk

A new pop-up exhibition coming to Stowmarket will showcase a range of projects and proposals that will shape the future of the town.

The ‘What’s Next for Stowmarket’ exhibition, will take place from Thursday 22 to Saturday 24 September at the John Peel Centre, and will include projects and developments including proposals for a new sport, leisure, education, wellbeing and leisure hub on land surrounding Stowmarket High school, an update on Gateway 14 and plans for a new Skills and Innovation Centre at the site, the Stowmarket Culture Group and plans for a new creative wayfinding project in the town.

There will also be an opportunity to hear about exciting developments at the John Peel Centre and Old Fox Yard as well as from organisations including the Virtual High Street and the Mid Suffolk Disability Forum.

The event is being coordinated by partners involved in the Stowmarket Vision Partnership which aims to work collaboratively on projects that contribute the economic growth and development of the town.

Commenting on the event, Cllr Suzie Morley, Mid Suffolk District Council leader, said: “Over the last few years there have been many positive developments in and around Stowmarket and I am pleased that we have been able to come together with our partners to showcase some of the plans for the town. I hope that residents, community groups and local business owners will come along and find out more.”

The What’s Next for Stowmarket exhibition will provide visitors with a chance to talk in detail to a range of partners about proposals and plans as well as providing their feedback on the issues that matter to them.

Stowmarket Town Mayor, Cllr Barry Salmon comment: “The What’s Next for Stowmarket event is a fantastic opportunity to learn more about some of the projects that will have a positive impact on the town. The exhibition is free and open to all, and I hope that anyone who lives or works in Stowmarket will find the exhibition useful and share their views as the plans take shape.”

The What’s Next for Stowmarket exhibition will be held at the John Peel Centre, Church Walk, Stowmarket IP14 1ET on Thursday 22 September (5pm-7pm), Friday 23 September (9am-1.30pm) and Saturday 24 September (9am – 3pm).

Information about all the projects as well as an opportunity to feedback will be available online until 21 October 2022.