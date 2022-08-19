Students Celebrate A Level Results Day at Career 6

Students from Career 6 celebrated their A Level results today after working incredibly hard over the past two years; for many students, this was their first real experience of exams as their GCSE’s were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. A number of students in particular have achieved fantastic results today, with plans to progress on to university.

Jasmine Dann received an amazing A*, A, A and joined Career 6 after a poor experience at another college. She said: “I originally dropped out of college, but decided to give it another go and I’m so glad I did. Career 6 renewed my love of education and I got the support I needed to finish my A Levels. I’m going to take a gap year before going to university to study education.”

Amelia Banks has overcome a number of health issues to achieve an incredible A, B, B in her A Levels. She said: “I’ve met some amazing people through my course and made friends for life. I had so much support during my time at Career 6 and I couldn’t be happier with my results. I’m going to Lincoln University in September to study English Literature and Journalism.”

Tom Hughes, Head of Career 6, commented: “I am really proud of the students’ achievements this year. They have not had the most conventional of journeys to reach this point; so much of their usual college experience has been impacted by the pandemic – things that we take for granted in everyday life, yet despite this, they rose above it all, studied hard, attended all of their exams and have achieved these great results. They are the outcome of two years of really hard work through exceptional circumstances, and we are extremely proud of their achievements.

At Career 6, we have worked hard to develop pathways which offer BTEC and WJEC diplomas alongside A Levels to ensure our students leave us ready for higher education or employment. Our results in subjects such as Forensic and Criminal Investigation, Criminology and Applied Law are excellent, with a number of students achieving the maximum possible grade.

I would like to take this opportunity to wish them all the best for the future and I am sure whatever their chosen path they will go on to be extremely successful.”

If you are interested in studying at Career 6 this September, please visit https://career6.grimsby.ac.uk/ or email [email protected]