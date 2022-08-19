Vocational opportunities for young people collecting exam results today

Cornwall Council is congratulating young people on their results for A-level, T-level and BTec exams today and highlighting the breadth of progression opportunities on offer in the region.

While many young people are gearing up for university there are also hundreds of vocational courses available in Cornwall such as Apprenticeships, traineeships, Vocational Technical Qualifications (VTQs) and the new T-levels.

T-levels are the equivalent of three A-levels, allowing students to specialise in a technical subject and providing extensive work experience opportunities, while apprenticeships offer on-the-job learning to help apprentices develop skills and gain valuable experience.

Two of Cornwall’s biggest educational providers, Cornwall College and Truro and Penwith College, have seen 967 apprentices graduate this year, going on to work for employers such as the Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust, Eden Project, St Austell Brewery and Goonhilly Earth Station.

There are also a range of opportunities available in Cornwall’s care sector. Often training is provided on the job with some great opportunities for career progression, find out more on the Proud To Care Cornwall website.

Cllr Barbara Ellenbroek, Cornwall’s portfolio holder for children and families, said: “We want to say a massive congratulations to all our young people receiving results for A-levels, the new T-levels and BTec courses today and overcoming the challenges of the last two years.”

Cllr Louis Gardner, Cornwall Council’s Portfolio Holder for Economy said: “Cornwall has fantastic opportunities for vocational students at all levels, with access to a huge range of exciting courses and modern facilities.

“I hope to see the number of people undertaking apprenticeships and other vocational courses increase over the coming years, building new careers and helping our economy to thrive. Best of luck to those graduating this year.”

To find out more about the range of vocational qualifications on offer in Cornwall see here. Or take a look at our new directory to see what is on offer across Cornwall.

You can view the courses available at Truro and Penwith College by following this link or follow this link to view the courses available at Cornwall College.

