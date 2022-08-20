A338 Public Exhibitions – come and view the plans A338 Public Exhibitions – come and view the plans



Posted on Tuesday 28th February 2017

A338 Public Exhibitions – come and view the plans

Residents and commuters are invited to view the plans to improve the A338 and meet Council Officers at a number of public exhibitions in March.

The next phase of a series of road improvements on and around the A338 will start in Autumn 2017. These are being delivered as part of Dorset Local Enterprise Partnership’s BIG Programme, a major economic growth plan aimed at improving connectivity, easing congestion, protecting existing jobs and creating new ones in and around Bournemouth Airport and Wessex Fields.

The series of road schemes will eventually include:

improvements to the A338/B3073 Blackwater Junction

a new on/off slip road providing access from the A338 southbound, to an employment site at Wessex Fields and an alternative route into the Royal Bournemouth Hospital

a possible widening to the A338 between Blackwater and Cooper Dean

If you live, work or travel in this area, you can find out more by coming along to one of the following events in March 2017:

Tuesday 7th and Wednesday 8th March

Littledown Leisure Centre, Chaseside, Bournemouth BH7 7DX

Thursday 9th March and Friday 10th March

The Village Hotel, Deansleigh Road, Bournemouth BH7 7DZ

Tuesday 14th and Wednesday 15th March

Hurn Sports Club, Avon Causeway, Hurn BH23 6DY

Wednesday 22nd March

Holdenhurst Village Hall, Holdenhurst Village Road, Bournemouth BH8 0EF

Exhibitions will be open for viewing between 2-8pm with Council Officers available between 4-7pm.

Ian Kalra, Head of Transportation Services for Bournemouth Council, said: “This investment we have secured for our local infrastructure will deliver major benefits for Bournemouth and the surrounding area by creating jobs and driving economic growth in the coming years. We hope that as many people as possible take this opportunity to come and see the plans at one of these venues, and talk to us in advance of the improvement works starting.”

You can also find out more about the improvements online at www.A338.info