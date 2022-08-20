Johnny Vegas pulls out of Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On



Posted on Friday 19th August 2022

Actor and comedian Johnny Vegas has been forced to pull out of this year’s Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On celebration.

Johnny had been due to pull the famous switch at the end of a live concert in The Tower Ballroom on the night of Friday 2 September.

But, due to unforeseen personal circumstances, he will no longer be able to make the big night.

His spokesperson said:

“Johnny was really looking forward to the event, but it’s just not possible for him to attend. We are now in the process of rescheduling his filming and other work commitments over the next couple of months.”

A VisitBlackpool spokesperson added:

“Johnny is a huge fan of the Illuminations and we know how much he wanted to pull the switch. We are really sad that he won’t be able to join us, but we fully understand why he can’t make it on the night. “We look forward to announcing a replacement personality ahead of the Switch-On celebration which is the biggest event in our calendar.”

Johnny, one of Britain’s best-known comic talents, has already provided the “voice” of a seagull that fronts the resort’s biggest ever TV marketing campaign.

The annual Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On concert, which is being staged in association with MTV, will be filmed in front of a live audience in the famous Tower Ballroom. Almost 2,000 tickets for the show were issued via a free ballot that attracted tens of thousands of applications

Hosted by Becca Dudley, the concert will include performances by Blue, Tom Grennan, Mae Muller, Fuse ODG and Nina Nesbitt. It will then be followed by the official Switch-On, triggering four months of Illuminations in the resort.

The concert and Switch-On moment will be streamed to a global audience via VisitBlackpool and MTV channels. Last year, that attracted more than 160,000 views from as far afield as Australia, Canada and the United States. It will also be live-streamed on a specially-erected screen on the nearby Tower Festival Headland.

For full timings and details of the Illuminations Switch-On event, go to: www.visitblackpool.com/switchon

The 2022 Blackpool Illuminations have once again been extended by two months and will shine each night from September 2 to January 2, 2023. For Switch-On times and full details of this year’s display, go to: www.visitblackpool.com/illuminations

Ride The Lights

One of the most magical nights in Blackpool’s event calendar when, for one night only, the six miles of Promenade will close to give cyclists an opportunity to get a sneak preview of the Illuminations on August 30.

World Fireworks Championship Blackpool

Watch the Blackpool night skies light up with four brilliant firework displays synced to music as teams from across the world battle it out. Three countries will participate over alternate Saturdays on September 17, October 1 and October 15, with the showcase event taking place on Friday 28 October sponsored by Coral Island.

Lightpool Festival

The award-winning Lightpool Festival returns, sponsored by Fox Brothers Group, with an amazing free-to-see programme of light installations, 3D projection shows, art trails, and stunning live performances from October 14-29.

Christmas By The Sea

2021 saw the Tower Festival Headland turned into an outdoor winter wonderland with skating rink, magic forest, snowfalls, log cabins and festive projection shows. We will be unwrapping our plans for this year’s Christmas By The Sea, sponsored by TalkTalk, in the coming weeks.



